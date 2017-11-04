Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Femi Adebayo and Wife Respond to Breakup Rumours

Earlier today reports were rampant that the one-year-old marriage between actor Femi Adebayo and his wife Omotayo Maimunat was in trouble after their wedding pictures disappeared from their his Instagram account and she unfollowed him. The two have now come out to seemingly debunk this claim as they did a live video together acting all…

