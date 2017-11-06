VIDEO: FerryCee – BAE (Prod. by Fritzi)

SF Entertainment’s recording artiste, FerryCee, isn’t just to be regarded as an ex-beauty queen, but she would remain a beauty with a voice as she engages her fans and music pundits alike with the release of her début single titled “Bae”; on “Bae,” FerryCee (real name – Cynthia Adinmah) belts out a subliminal rendition of a R&B inclined tune in line of a total love expression of how she feels about her man – with production by Fritzi and mixing/mastering credits going to Extraodinee, “Bae” is also being released with accompanying visuals shot on location in Abuja (Nigeria) and directed by Genesis Madhouse.

The visuals for this number depict nothing but subtlety as FerryCee shines in a crystal crisp fashion with the right costumes to match an exciting visual rendition; this follows up on her teasing single, the Suka Sounds mixed and mastered number titled “Obim (My Heart),” and proves to be truly, a mood music for lovers and all – listen up, watch and share your thoughts.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

WATCH AND ENJOY!!!

The post VIDEO: FerryCee – BAE (Prod. by Fritzi) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

