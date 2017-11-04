Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: GospelOnDeBeatz ft. Skales & Alternate Sound – You Got It

​Following the release of his last single “Sauce” featuring Patoranking and Tekno, hit-producer GospelOnDeBeatz unlocks a brand new single titled “You Got It” featuring the prolific Skales and Africa’s premium band – Alternate Sound.

The banger is highlights the praised production skills of Gospel with Skales complimenting to deliver a monstrous dance smash.

“You Got It” arrives with a music video directed by Lucas Reid. Enjoy!”.

Watch video below:

