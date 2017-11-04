Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: GospelOnDeBeatz – You Got It ft. Skales & Alternate Sound

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

​Following the release of his last single “Sauce” featuring Patoranking and Tekno, hit-producer GospelOnDeBeatz unlocks a brand new single titled “You Got It” featuring the prolific Skales and Africa’s premium band – Alternate Sound. The banger is highlights the praised production skills of Gospel with Skales complimenting to deliver a monstrous dance smash. “You Got […]

