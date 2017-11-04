VIDEO: GospelOnDeBeatz – You Got It ft. Skales & Alternate Sound

​Following the release of his last single “Sauce” featuring Patoranking and Tekno, hit-producer GospelOnDeBeatz unlocks a brand new single titled “You Got It” featuring the prolific Skales and Africa’s premium band – Alternate Sound. The banger is highlights the praised production skills of Gospel with Skales complimenting to deliver a monstrous dance smash. “You Got […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

