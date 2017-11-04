NAF Bombards Boko Haram Hideouts in Sambisa Forest – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
NAF Bombards Boko Haram Hideouts in Sambisa Forest
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified aerial bombardment of Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa Forest in Borno State. According to the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, “In the closing stages of …
NAF destroys insurgents building in Sambisa
Air Force destroys building hosting terrorists
Air Force jets bomb Boko Haram in Sambisa
