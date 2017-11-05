Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Wized – All For Love

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Music

After the successful release of the audio, still enjoying massive airplay and streams on different media platforms
The Amazing Records Nigerian young sensation act, Wized drops the visuals to his trending hit “All For Love”, portrays the story line behind the lyrical inspiration, Video directed by Lucas Ukizy.

This video is set to take over your music TV screens for a while and is sure to keep you emotionally in the mood with his contagious energy & attitude.

Watch video below:

