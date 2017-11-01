Vigilantism: Akufo-Addo not in control – Spio-Garbrah

Starr 103.5 FM

A former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has called on President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to be tough and disband all vigilante groups affiliated to the New Patriotic Party. According to him, the government has so far failed to …



and more »