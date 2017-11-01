Vimbai Mutinhiri joins #BBNaija’s Bisola, Don Jazzy & Iyanya at Temple Management Company

TV personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri is breaking new career boundaries by teaming up with pan-African talent agency based out of Nigeria, Temple Management Company (TMC). The former co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers Award (AMVCA) sealed the new move when she recently signed a management agreement at the corporate headquarters of the company in Victoria Island, …

The post Vimbai Mutinhiri joins #BBNaija’s Bisola, Don Jazzy & Iyanya at Temple Management Company appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

