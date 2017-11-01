Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VJ Adams, Olisa Adibua attend Listening Session for Harrysong’s New Album “Kingmaker” | WATCH

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Harrysong held a listening session to usher in his debut album “Kingmaker” with his record label Alterplate Music which drops in a couple of days. VJ Adams, Jumabee, OTB, Olisa Adibua and many more stars gathered to show love to the Samankwe king. Watch the video below:

The post VJ Adams, Olisa Adibua attend Listening Session for Harrysong’s New Album “Kingmaker” | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.