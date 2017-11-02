[WATCH] Before we die: Marikana miners speak out – Eyewitness News
|
[WATCH] Before we die: Marikana miners speak out
Thomas Holder | Fearing for their lives, four miners fled the platinum belt, believing that their deaths were ordered by Amcu's leadership. This is their story. Marikana · AMCU · Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa · Joseph Mathunjwa · Assassination. Email …
Marikana miners fear for their lives, claim Amcu is responsible for killings
