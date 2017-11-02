Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[WATCH] Before we die: Marikana miners speak out – Eyewitness News

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Before we die: Marikana miners speak out
Eyewitness News
Thomas Holder | Fearing for their lives, four miners fled the platinum belt, believing that their deaths were ordered by Amcu's leadership. This is their story. Marikana · AMCU · Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa · Joseph Mathunjwa · Assassination. Email
Marikana miners fear for their lives, claim Amcu is responsible for killingsCapeTalk

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.