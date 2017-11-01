WATCH LIVE: Murder Accused Henri Van Breda Spends 23rd Birthday On The Witness Stand

What were you doing on your 23rd birthday? Writing an exam? Hanging out with your mates?

Well, it can’t be as bad as appearing on the witness stand of the Western Cape High Court.

Taking the stand for the first time yesterday, Henri van Breda maintained his innocence, sticking to his claim that an intruder is to blame for the murders of his parents and brother, as well as attempting to kill his sister in their family home in 2015.

Today, he is back and has chosen to once again wear his The Starry Night tie.

Watch today’s proceedings live here:

Here’s what went down yesterday, from EWN:

Van Breda claims at least two intruders broke into the family home on the De Zalze estate and one of them attacked his family. The Van Breda family home is at the centre of a high security estate and the intruders would have had to go to a lot of trouble to get through the electrical fencing. Once inside the estate, they would have to gain entrance to the house. During cross-examination, prosecutor Susan Galloway questioned how intruders would have managed to gain entry undetected and why, after going to all the trouble of getting in, they would leave with nothing of value. Van Breda testified that the family always left the doors unlocked and the attackers got in through an unlocked back door. He also said it was possible that someone gave them the keys to the property.

[source:ewn]

