Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Shola Arikusa Part 3 – Latest Yoruba Movie 2017

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

Watch Shola Arikusa Part 3 – Latest Yoruba Movie 2017 Shola Arikusa’s father was murdered over Political appointment and as if that isn’t enough, her whole family is wiped out. Shola Arikusa turns to the god of Ijamido for vengeance. An Action Packed Movie full of suspense.

The post Watch Shola Arikusa Part 3 – Latest Yoruba Movie 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.