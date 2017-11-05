WATCH: Wyclef Jean’s ‘Fela Kuti’ has little to do with the Afrobeat legend – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
WATCH: Wyclef Jean's 'Fela Kuti' has little to do with the Afrobeat legend
TheCable
When he announced the imminent release of the song, a track off his eighth studio album, many thought it would contain some form of tribute to the Afrobeat legend. However, the lyrics have nothing to do with the late singer, social and human rights …
Fela's headless statue as failed mimicry
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!