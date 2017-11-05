Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Wyclef Jean’s ‘Fela Kuti’ has little to do with the Afrobeat legend – TheCable

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

WATCH: Wyclef Jean's 'Fela Kuti' has little to do with the Afrobeat legend
TheCable
When he announced the imminent release of the song, a track off his eighth studio album, many thought it would contain some form of tribute to the Afrobeat legend. However, the lyrics have nothing to do with the late singer, social and human rights
Fela's headless statue as failed mimicryGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.