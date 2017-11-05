We Are Letting Slaven Bilic Down, Says West Ham Defender Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell believes that himself and his teammates are letting beleaguered manager Slaven Bilic down with their current form.

West Ham slumped to a second consecutive home defeat and a sixth league loss of the season overall this evening as Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at the London Stadium.

The result leaves West Ham just one point clear of the relegation zone, and Aaron Cresswell admitted that confidence levels are low amongst the squad at the moment.

“It’s hard to take and it is not good enough. We have a two-week gap now and we have to get on the training ground to put things right,” he told BBC Sport.

“Confidence is low. It’s not easy being at the bottom of the table. We saw the fans leaving at the end and that’s down to the way we are playing. We need to turn this mess around. Times are difficult, The goals we conceded were not good enough.

“[Bilic’s future is] not our decisions. As players we can be professional and do our best. [We are] definitely [letting him down], every player included. It is not good enough as a team collectively. We need to ease the pressure off the gaffer and ourselves.”

