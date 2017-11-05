We Could Have Scored More Against West Ham – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that Liverpool could have scored even more during their 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marked his first Premier League start with Liverpool with his first Premier League goal for the club to help them on their way to a comfortable win

“It was a very intense game, especially when they made it 2-1 and I think it was crucial that we responded well and obviously we did that,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told BT Sport.

“We had to defend really well and with the counter, the boys up front, we are a big threat and I think we proved that time and time again. The four goals were enough (in the end), we could have had some more maybe.

“I feel like I’m getting there and it is important that every time I get an opportunity then I have to show what I can do and keep improving. There’s a lot more to come from me.”

