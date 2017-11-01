We need your cooperation to defeat corruption , Presidency begs Nigerians

THE Presidency has appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with government in ensuring that its ongoing war against corruption achieve great success. Buhari It said without the cooperation of Nigerians, government’s relentless efforts in killing the menace in the country may be futile. Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie,who spoke […]

