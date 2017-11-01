Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We need your cooperation to defeat corruption , Presidency begs Nigerians

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE Presidency has appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with government in ensuring that its ongoing war against corruption achieve great success. Buhari It said without the cooperation of Nigerians, government’s relentless efforts in killing the menace in the country may be futile. Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie,who spoke […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.