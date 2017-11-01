Pages Navigation Menu

We won't speak on Ekwueme's health condition – Enugu hospital

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

The management of the Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, Enugu, Wednesday, kept mum over the health condition of second republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. This is as anxiety has continued to mount within the South-East and beyond concerning the condition of the elder statesman. DAILY POST recalls that Ekwueme reportedly collapsed last Saturday and has been […]

We won't speak on Ekwueme's health condition – Enugu hospital

