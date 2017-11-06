Pages Navigation Menu

Wedding Ceremony Cancelled Yesterday As Groom’s Ex Makes Outrageous Claims

A Malawi man took to his Twitter page to post pictures from a wedding he attended where the bride ran off in tears as her husband’s ex stood up in church claiming the man was still her boyfriend.
Nigerians and other Africans alike have been debating the rightness of the decision to call off the wedding.
Photos and reactions ……………

