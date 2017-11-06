Wedding Ceremony Cancelled Yesterday As Groom’s Ex Makes Outrageous Claims
A Malawi man took to his Twitter page to post pictures from a wedding he attended where the bride ran off in tears as her husband’s ex stood up in church claiming the man was still her boyfriend.
Nigerians and other Africans alike have been debating the rightness of the decision to call off the wedding.
Photos and reactions ……………
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!