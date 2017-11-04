Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll fix Free SHS teething problems – President Akufo-Addo – Ghana Business News

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

We'll fix Free SHS teething problems – President Akufo-Addo
Ghana Business News
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the teething problems of the Free Senior High School programme would be adequately handled to bring out the benefits to all Ghanaians. Optimistic of the success of the programme, the …
Bawku Naba and his Chiefs call on President Nana AddoYEN.COM.GH

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.