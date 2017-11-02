Wendy Williams Chokes Back Tears as She Talks About Passing Out On Live TV – Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
Wendy Williams Chokes Back Tears as She Talks About Passing Out On Live TV
Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
Wendy Williams is finally talking about the scariest moment she's ever experienced in recent time. “First of all. I was trending all day. Fabulous!” Williams said yesterday, regarding the incident. “A lot of people thought it was a joke. Me fainting on …
Wendy Williams talks about fainting on set of her show
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!