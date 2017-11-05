Wenger says “difficult” to see anyone stopping City

Arsene Wenger says it will be “difficult” for any team to stop Manchester City from winning the Premier League after his Arsenal side lost 3-1 at the Etihad on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result left Wenger fuming at referee Michael Oliver. Wenger said City’s quality, shown in their club record of 15 straight wins in all competitions, made it hard to imagine any team over taking them He, however, blamed the referee, Michael Oliver, for his team loss after a disputed penalty and a goal which appeared offside.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

