What I discussed with M.k.O. Abiola before he died – Akerele

A human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Adenike Akerele, has revealed her last discussion with acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola. Akerele said during her last appearance as one of Abiola’s defence lawyers, the late business tycoon told her that “I have seen the light.” The lawyer said Abiola made the remark […]

What I discussed with M.k.O. Abiola before he died – Akerele

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

