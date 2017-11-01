Pages Navigation Menu

What Saraki said after meeting with Buhari

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics

Senate President, Bukola Saraki Tuesday night said that the National Assembly was ready to receive President Muhammadu Buhari whenever he is ready to present the 2018 Appropriation Bill. Saraki spoke with State House correspondents after the dinner the leadership of the National Assembly had with the Presidency at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, […]

