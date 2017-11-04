Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What the death of an Ivory Coast youth has to do with your chocolate – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

What the death of an Ivory Coast youth has to do with your chocolate
The Sydney Morning Herald
Abidjan: The death of a local youth leader and ongoing violence in the world's top cocoa producer have people worried. Ivory Coast is responsible for a third of all the cocoa powder ​used in chocolate production globally, but disputes between native
Death of Youth Leader Stirs Tensions in Ivory Coast Cocoa BeltVoice of America

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.