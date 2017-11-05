What to do about outbreak of scabies

By Enyeribe Ejiogu (enyeribee@yahoo.com)

Two families, whose children attend two Unity schools in Lagos, as boarders, were horrified to see the skin of their children covered with a very itchy rash, when they came home for the long vacation.

The intensity of the itch forced them to scratch the areas with such vehemence that left unsightly marks, and parts of the skin pockmarked with sores. While the vacation lasted, the rash had spread to other members of the family, necessitating visits to the hospital. Upon physical examination and diagnosis, it was determined that the children had scabies, which they picked up from their hostels at school.

Prior to going to hospital one of the family had done the rounds of visits to pharmacies for over-the-counter drugs in typical self-help fashion of the average Nigerian. Both the eventual hospital treatment and self-medication cost a little over N30,000 to the families.

Now, what is scabies?

“Scabies is a skin infestation caused by a mite known as the Sarcoptes scabiei,” says the health information website, www. healthline.com, which also adds: “untreated, these microscopic mites can live on your skin for months. They reproduce on the surface of your skin and then burrow into it and lay eggs. This causes an itchy, red rash to form on the skin.”

It goes on to explain that approximately 130 million cases of scabies occur at any given time across the world. It’s a highly contagious condition that can easily be passed from one person to another through direct skin contact. It may also be transmitted through infested clothing or bedding.

Although scabies can be bothersome, the infestation can usually be treated effectively. Treatment often consists of medications that kill scabies mites and their eggs. Since scabies is so contagious, doctors will usually recommend treatment for an entire group of people who are in frequent contact with a person who has scabies.

What are the symptoms of scabies?

After the initial exposure to scabies, it can take up to six weeks for symptoms to appear. The symptoms usually develop more quickly in people who’ve had scabies before. The hallmark symptoms of scabies include a rash and intense itching that gets worse at night. Continuous scratching of the infected area can create sores that become infected. If this occurs, additional treatment with antibiotics for the skin infection may be recommended.

Common sites for scabies in older children and adults include the wrist, elbow, armpit, nipple, penis, waist, buttocks and the area between the fingers. Scabies in babies and toddlers, and sometimes the very elderly or immune-compromised, can include the head, face, neck, hands and soles of the feet.

The rash itself can consist of tiny bites, hives, bumps under the skin, or pimple-like bumps. The burrow tracks of the mite can sometimes be seen on the skin. They may appear as tiny raised or discoloured lines.

Some people with scabies may develop another form of scabies known as Norwegian scabies, or crusted scabies. This is a more severe and extremely contagious type of scabies. People with crusted scabies develop thick crusts of skin that contain thousands of mites and eggs. Crusted scabies can also appear thick, gray and easy to crumble when touched.

Crusted scabies usually develops in people with weakened immune systems. This includes people with HIV or AIDS, people who use steroids or certain medications (such as some for rheumatoid arthritis), or people who are undergoing chemotherapy. The scabies mites can overpower the immune system more easily and multiply at a quicker rate. Crusted scabies spreads in the same way as normal scabies.

Is scabies contagious?

Yes, scabies is contagious. It can be spread in the following ways: prolonged skin-to-skin contact, such as holding hands, intimate personal contact, such as having sexual intercourse, sharing clothing, bedding, or towels that have been used by someone with a scabies infection.

Since scabies is mostly transmitted through direct physical contact, the infestation can easily be passed on to family members, friends, and sexual partners. The infestation may also spread quickly in schools, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, sports locker rooms and among prison inmates.

How is scabies diagnosed?

When you notice this kind of rash described above, the best thing is to go to the hospital to see and doctor, who will properly exam the affected area and diagnose the cause of the rash to be scabies. In some cases, the doctor may want to confirm the diagnosis by removing a mite from the skin with a needle. If a mite can’t easily be found, the doctor will scrape off a small section of skin to obtain a tissue sample. This sample will then be examined under a microscope to confirm the presence of scabies mites or their eggs.

Treatment of scabies

Treatment for scabies usually involves getting rid of the infestation with prescription ointments, creams, and lotions that can be applied directly to the skin. Oral medications are also available. Your doctor will probably instruct you to apply the medicine at night when the mites are most active. You may need to treat all of your skin from the neck down. The medicine can be washed off the following morning. Make sure you follow your doctor’s instructions very carefully. You may need to repeat the topical treatment in 7 days.

The doctor may also prescribe additional medications to help relieve some of the bothersome symptoms associated with scabies. These medications include antihistamine drugs, such as Benadryl (diphenhydramine) or pramoxine lotion to help control the itching

Ways to get rid of scabies

The best way to prevent getting scabies is to avoid direct skin-to-skin contact with a person known to have scabies. It’s also best to avoid unwashed clothing or bedding that has been used by a person infested with scabies. Scabies mites can live for 48 to 72 hours after falling off your body, so you need to take certain precautions to prevent re-infestation. Make sure to wash all of the following in hot water that has reached boiling point (100 Celcius): clothing, bedding, towels and pillows. You also need to iron clothes and underwear with hot electric iron.

These items should then be dried in the dryer on very high heat for at least 10 to 30 minutes or pressed with a hot electric iron set at the two-dot mark on the dial

Anything that can’t be washed should be thoroughly vacuumed. When you’re finished vacuuming, throw out the vacuum bag and thoroughly clean the vacuum with bleach and hot water. Bleach and hot water can also be used to clean other surfaces that may contain scabies mites.

