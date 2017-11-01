Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When next African leaders visit Imo – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

When next African leaders visit Imo
Vanguard
THIS time around, it was the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA, African region, that held its 48th conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The outgoing President of, CPA, Mr. Acho Ihim, told Southeast Voice that over 700 members of CPA …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.