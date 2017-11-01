Where Bolaji Abdullah Got It Wrong – Maiwada Dammallam

Much as I find it inconvenient to join issues with a person of the status of a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I find it also imperative to respond to the needless and unwarranted periodic assaults against the Minister of Youth & Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung by no less a person than former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi.

To begin, there’s no gain saying Bolaji Abdullahi is a stakeholder in sports development in Nigeria, as well, a stakeholder in the current APC administration hence, his penchant for twisting facts and logic in regards sports administration could, on the surface defy commonsense but, critically viewed, it could be linked to a larger agenda to hamstrung efforts of President Buhari to reposition Nigeria. Abdullahi is not new to such antics. He lost his ministerial position under Jonathan due to the later’s discomfiture with his covert support to one of his challengers.

Going by the intrigues and continuous realignment among power blocks within the APC, Abdullahi should not be ruled out as an average motiveless wailer. If as stated earlier, he’s a stakeholder in both sports and APC developments, then his ceaseless efforts to score ‘own goals’ against APC by dragging Barr. Solomon Dalung – one of the administration’s most visible ministers – should be a cause for concern which should provoke a forensic investigation of the embarrassing situation to determine its source and motive for possible remedy.

The most recent of Bolaji Abdullahi’s attack on Barr. Dalung was at the House of representatives public hearing on the NFF and NSC bills where inexplicably he toed the rather destructive approach of people with poor understanding of sports management or those with lethal selfish objective. Rather than use his first hand experience as a one time Nigeria’s numero uno sports administrator and add value to the committee’s efforts to find lasting solutions to sports administration, he went off track and launched an attack on Minister Dalung viz-a-viz his efforts and successes in sports development since he assumed office as Minister.

It’s quite perplexing listening to Bolaji Abdullahi who supervised a near comatose Sports Ministry that spent billions of dollars to attend Olympics 2012 only to take Nigeria off the medal table chides Barr. Dalung for spending a fraction of that to successfully return Nigeria on the table with an accompanying result of effectively exposing the ruse that has guided sports spendings for as long as anybody could recall.

Minister Dalung proved that with prudence a lot could be achieved without the wastage surrounding the bazaar that has been the focus of many administrators rather than taking sports to the next level which, ordinarily should be the general guide. The sports ministry was a beehive of corruption when Minister took over and he had to spend a considerable time repositioning the ministry to match the anti-corruption agenda of the administration.

Interestingly, Bolaji Abdullahi accused Minister Dalung of running down infrastructures he inherited which was unimaginative and untrue. Despite financial constraints, bureaucratic bottlenecks and deliberate sabotage, sports infrastructures are receiving facelifts across the country with many being provided where hitherto, none exist to pursue an aggressive agenda of grassroots sports development. Only last Friday, 27/10/17 Barr. Dalung commissioned the renovated ultra modern Olympic size swimming pool which has been out of used for 18 years – through the tenures of various sports Ministers including Bolaji Abdullahi since 1999.

I’m sure I don’t need to educate anybody that from 1999 to date, Minister Dalung is the only sports Minister that oversees a Sports Ministry less a conduit pipe for milking Nigeria dry than the sports Ministry it’s designed to be. By blocking leakages and prioritizing sports development against personal development of its managers, Minister Dalung has broken both the jinx and myth surrounding sports development. Sports is now a sector offering Nigeria a cheap alternative to achieve unity by exploiting its rich diversity to mould it into purposeful oneness Nigerians could be proud of. In-between where Nigerian sports were when Abdullahi was sacked by Jonathan and where Dalung took sports today is the clearest proof of Abdullahi’s confusion.

Certainly, Abdullahi need to be saved from his self-inflicted amnesia and be reminded that not only Nigeria performed promisingly in 2016 Olympics despite serious challenges and inherited unpreparedness, its honor and glory is being restored gradually without as much fuss as it was destroyed. Only recently Nigeria qualified for World Cup without the usual ‘dollar bazaar’ that accompanied previous efforts only to have Nigeria embarrassed in international sports outings.

It’s the price of service to fatherland that Minister Dalung had to constantly deal with angry Nigerians caught by President Buhari’s resolve to turn around Nigeria for good. It’s quite sad that Bolaji Abdullahi threw caution to wind and organized government employee like former DG Sports Commission, Alhasan Yakmut to participate in an assault against the government. It’s uncharitable and gross abuse of privilege for Yakmut to describe the merger of the National Sports Commission with Federal Ministry of Youth for effective supervision as “a drama that’s just not understood.”

Let’s ignore Yakmut’s unwillingness to defend the integrity and respectability of the administration being a director in the federal service and ask him, what was difficult to understand in the merger of the almost paralyzed NSC and the Ministry of Youth & Development especially with the resolve of the administration to cut cost of governance and block leakages. It shouldn’t be lost to the former NSC boss that if government was getting value for its money from NSC probably he will still be calling the shots at the NSC and Minister Dalung would only have to worry about the development of Nigerian youth. Sadly, NSC was a chronic liability that refused to overcome its teething problem hence, attracted the attention of the federal government and its subsequent merger with the Ministry of Youth Development.

Its uncharitable for Yakmut to keep trying to malign Minister Dalung for the merger. If I have to explain, Dalung neither seek for nor was he part of decision to scrap NSC. It was a presidential decision and Yakmut should know this more than anybody. When President Buhari posted Minister Dalung, he posted him to “Ministry Youth & Sports Development” which should tell anybody that the merger came before Dalung’s appointment as Minister. Certainly he couldn’t have influenced such a critical decision from the outside, could he?