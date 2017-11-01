Pages Navigation Menu

White student ‘rubbed used tampons on black roommate’s bag’

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Brianna Brochu, a white student who bragged about harassing her black roommate by rubbing used tampons on her bag, pouring moldy clam dip in her lotion and putting her toothbrush inside her rectum, has been arrested. Brochu, a freshman at the University of Hartford, posted on Instagram about how she “finally got rid of her […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

