Why Catholic School Kids Get The Day After Halloween Off – Refinery29
|
Refinery29
|
Why Catholic School Kids Get The Day After Halloween Off
Refinery29
Did you know there's more to the day after Halloween than performing a party post-mortem while nursing a candy hangover? Well there is. A lot. Within Latin American cultures, November 1 is known as Día De Los Muertos (or the Day of the Dead), while in …
AP PHOTOS: All Saints' Day observances around Europe
One of the ones that let the light shine through
Nov. 1 is All Saints Day — but why?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!