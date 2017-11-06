Why I want to serve Isoko South – Iteveh

· Unveils Four Point Agenda

Frontline Accord Party aspirant for the Chairmanship position of Isoko South Local Government Area, Comrade Iteveh Ekpokpobe has disclosed his intent to bring governance to the door steps of electorates if given the chance.

He stated that his prospect of governance was hinged on four cardinal agenda tagged ‘CASE’ which include; Creating employment for youths through Public Private Sector Partnership (PPSP), Agricultural Revolution, Skills acquisition and micro credit facilities for women, and Education standardization.

Iteveh who made the disclosure while addressing party faithfuls and supporters in an enlarged meeting, held in Oleh yesterday, stated that his intent was to make the ‘Case’ of Isoko different in the scheme of things.

The Chairmanship hopeful said being a grassroots man, his government if elected, would ensure an open door policy and allow room for intellectual and ideological cobwebbing between the people and the council.

Iteveh urged party faithful and Isoko South electorates to give him their support adding that he would not let them down.

The post Why I want to serve Isoko South – Iteveh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

