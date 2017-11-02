Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I’m not happy with Salami over anti-graft job – CJN, Onnoghen

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Wednesday said he was unhappy over the sudden resignation of a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, as the Chairman, Corruption and other Financial Crime Cases Trials Monitoring Committee, set up by the National Judicial Council. The CJN spoke at the inauguration […]

Why I’m not happy with Salami over anti-graft job – CJN, Onnoghen

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.