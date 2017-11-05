Pages Navigation Menu

Why Nigerian govt can’t disclose states’ spending of N388bn Paris Club refunds – AGF

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government has told the Federal High Court in Lagos that the record of spending of N388.304billion London Paris Club Loan refunds by 35 states released to the states by Federal Government to pay overdue pensioners’ entitlements and workers’ salaries “is protected by professional privilege, and therefore confidential.” Accountant General of the Federation Alh. Ahmed […]

