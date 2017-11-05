Why Slaven Bilic is little more than a dead man walking at West Ham – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Why Slaven Bilic is little more than a dead man walking at West Ham
The Independent
"I'm a strong man and a big believer in myself," he said. "I came so far, from a small county, first as a player, then as a manager. I'm very, very strong. I definitely don't feel a broken man." The problem for Slaven Bilić was that he looked and …
West Ham hold talks about David Moyes becoming next manager with Slaven Bilic expected to be sacked in next 48 …
David Moyes declares interest in West Ham job as Slaven Bilic awaits crunch talks over his future
David Moyes expresses interest in replacing Slaven Bilic at West Ham
