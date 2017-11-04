Why we established more varsities in Gombe – Gov Damkwambo

Gov. Ibrahim Damkwambo of Gombe State on Friday said the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the state was aimed at addressing education imbalance between Gombe and other states in the country.

Dankwambo, who disclosed this during interactive session with newsmen in Gombe, said the state government had secured licence to establish University of Science and Technology to take care of the increasing number of candidates seeking for university admission.

He said this was in addition to the College of Education established in Billiri and State University already established by the previous administration in the state.

He said the institutions were established in line with an agenda produced by experts and professionals at the beginning of his administration.

“ What you saw today was executed inline with the agenda produced right from the beginning of this administration. The agenda is non political and non religious. It is produced to develop the state.“

Dankwambo said the state government had invested heavily on primary and secondary education to uplift its standard.

He said pupils were sitting on bare floor when he assumed office in 2011, adding that the situation had now changed.

He also said that only one per cent of the students that wrote the West African Examination (WAEC) and JAMB qualified for university admission, stressing that the percentage was very encouraging.

“About 27,000 students are now looking for admission in tertiary institutions to further their education. This is one of the reasons we decided to established addition institutions.“

The post Why we established more varsities in Gombe – Gov Damkwambo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

