Why we’re interested in Ajaokuta—Ukrainian Envoy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Valerii Aleksanruk has called for speedy revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel Company to pave way for early industrialization of Nigeria.

Aleksanruk made the call at the training/induction ceremony and inauguration of the President/Chairman Governing Council of the Chattered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management, CIPDM in Abuja.

He said though, Ukrainian engineers were instrumental to the designing and building of the Steel plant, the Ukrainian company is currently participating in the ongoing revival effort by the federal government to enable Nigeria become an industrialised nation.

“Ajaokuta was designed and built with the assistance of Ukrainian engineers in Soviet era.

“Our company is participating in the renewal of the plant because Nigeria needs industrialization and Ajaokuta after rehabilitation will play very important roles in the industrialization of Nigeria,” he added.

On how to handle internal threats in Nigeria, the envoy said Nigeria as a crucial country in the African continent should always adopt diplomatic principles in resolving all conflicts, especially the internal crisis rocking the boat of the country.

The post Why we’re interested in Ajaokuta—Ukrainian Envoy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

