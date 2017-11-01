Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why women should allow their vagina smell – Gynecologist

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A popular Canadian gynecologist, Dr Jen Gunter has warned women against using hazardous substances to wash their vagina in order to make it smell good and acceptable for their men. She condemned men demanding or expecting their partner’s vagina to have an artificial smell. According to Gunter, she once dumped a boyfriend for complaining about […]

Why women should allow their vagina smell – Gynecologist

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.