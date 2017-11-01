Why women should allow their vagina smell – Gynecologist

A popular Canadian gynecologist, Dr Jen Gunter has warned women against using hazardous substances to wash their vagina in order to make it smell good and acceptable for their men. She condemned men demanding or expecting their partner’s vagina to have an artificial smell. According to Gunter, she once dumped a boyfriend for complaining about […]

Why women should allow their vagina smell – Gynecologist

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

