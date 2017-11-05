Wilder challenges Anthony Joshua to fight – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Wilder challenges Anthony Joshua to fight
Vanguard
American boxer Deontay Wilder has challenged Nigerian-born British pugilist Anthony Joshua to a fight after retaining his WBC heavyweight title with a first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne. Wilder knocked Stiverne to the canvas with a fierce right …
Wilder destroys Stiverne, calls out Joshua
Deontay Wilder 'declares war' on Anthony Joshua after devastating knockout win
Deontay Wilder calls out Anthony Joshua after thunderous TKO of Bermane Stiverne
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!