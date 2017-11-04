Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Davido, renew rivalry at COSON awards

Nov 4, 2017


Vanguard

Wizkid, Davido, renew rivalry at COSON awards
Vanguard
The prolonged musical rivalry between Nigerian pop stars, Wizkid and Davido, will be renewed at the grand finale of the biggest event of the music industry, COSON week, as the music stars will once again lock horns for the Best New Song category award

This post was syndicated from Vanguard.

