Wizkid, Davido, renew rivalry at COSON awards

The prolonged musical rivalry between Nigerian pop stars, Wizkid and Davido, will be renewed at the grand finale of the biggest event of the music industry, COSON week, as the music stars will once again lock horns for the Best New Song category award at the COSON song awards scheduled to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 .

The long awaited Nigerian music industry’s biggest event of the year, 2017 COSON Week, began last Sunday, October 29, 2017, with pomp and plum. The week-long event featured lots of activities.

The event kicked off with ‘COSON in the Church’ which took place at Trinity House, Victoria Island, with a church service led by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, followed by a lecture which took place at Four Points by Sheraton also in Victoria Island on Monday, October 30.

Tuesday, October 31 saw Nigeria’s top music stars give meaning to dignity of labor on the ‘COSON in the streets’ train, as they came out en mass to clean major streets on the mainland, Lagos.

The ‘COSON Green Ball’ and ‘COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow Out’ which took place on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2 respectively, were also events to remember. ‘COSON at the Mosque’ on Friday, November 3 and ‘Children’s Day at COSON House’ on Saturday, November 4, were quite spectacular, as it saw a large turn out by members of the public. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The COSON Week will climax with the show of all shows, the ‘COSON Song Awards’ tomorrow , Sunday, November 5 with the nation’s glitterati and paparazzi on parade at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The Awards has been long anticipated and is believed will be the renewal of the long existing battle of supremacy between Wizkid and Davido.

