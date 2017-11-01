Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid doles out 100k each to physically challenged people in Surulere

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Star boy, Wizkid who visited his childhood neighbourhood in Surulere, reportedly gave 100k each to many physically challenged people he met there. According to an Instagram user @Kupe9ja who shared the story,wrote: “Yesterday @wizkidayo came to were he grow up at small London and gave some people that are physically challenge 100k each” Wizkid recently…

