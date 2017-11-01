Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid’s Second Son Turns Captain America For Halloween And He Looks Heroic

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta Diallo shared these lovely photos of their son, King Ayo dressed up as Captain America for Halloween. King Ayo whom the singer is still yet to publicly acknowledge is growing really fast and his mother decided to turn him into a superhero for Halloween as he rocked a Captain America …

The post Wizkid’s Second Son Turns Captain America For Halloween And He Looks Heroic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.