Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman advocates use of corporate African dresses in Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Woman advocates use of corporate African dresses in Nigeria
Vanguard
PROGRAMME Initiator of Think Africa Project, Chinasa Jonathan-Ojei, has advocated for corporate Nigeria to imbibe corporate African dress code, to increase the demand for African fabrics and reawaken the comatose textile industries. Speaking at a forum

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.