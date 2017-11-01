Pages Navigation Menu

Woman gets five years jail term for pouring hot water on her husband’s mistress

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman has been jailed for five years after pouring boiling water over her husband’s mistress after walking in on the pair in her marital home. Monika Fourie, 34, threw hot water from a cup and then a kettle onto Hannah Stokes in 2015, causing burns to her head, neck and chest. Polish-born Fourie was …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

