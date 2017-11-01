Woman gets five years jail term for pouring hot water on her husband’s mistress

A woman has been jailed for five years after pouring boiling water over her husband’s mistress after walking in on the pair in her marital home. Monika Fourie, 34, threw hot water from a cup and then a kettle onto Hannah Stokes in 2015, causing burns to her head, neck and chest. Polish-born Fourie was …

