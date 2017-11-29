Woman kills fellow church member with car, while making call

By Esther Onyegbula & Chizobem Eze

A woman identified as Obiageli Ezeanowiyi is currently being investigated by operatives of the Lagos State Police after she reportedly rammed into her fellow church member, killing her instantly.

It was learned that the accident occurred while Ezeanowiyi was driving and making a phone call at Jakande Estate junction at Oke-Afa, Isolo, close to St. Peters’ Catholic Church, where both of them worshipped.

An eyewitness told Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, that Ezeanowiyi lost control of the car and killed the victim, known as Madam Chichi, who was on her way to church.

The source said: “The deceased, who ran a popular ‘joint’ at Isolo, was going for Sunday Adoration Service when the incident happened.

“It was while at Jakande Junction, waiting to get a tricycle that will take her to the church that Mrs. Obiageli, who was driving her Nissan Pathfinder SUV, ran into her and killed her instantly.”

Vanguard learned that the mother of three hailed from Mbano in Imo State.

Police step in

Her remains have been taken to Isolo mortuary for autopsy report, while Obiageli has been detained after reporting herself to the Police.

Confirming the story, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Chike Oti, said the incident took place at Jakande Estate Junction, Oke-Afa, Isolo, close to St. Peters’ Catholic Church.

He added that “the suspect, Obiageli, is in Police custody and investigation is still ongoing.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

The post Woman kills fellow church member with car, while making call appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

