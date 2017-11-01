Women who wear ripped jeans deserve to be raped – Egyptian lawyer

An Egyptian lawyer, Nabih al-Wahsh, has sparked outrage after he claimed that women who wear ripped jeans deserved to be raped. Wahsh spoke during the Infirad Show, a current affairs talk show in Egypt hosted by Saeid Hasaseen. According to Wahsh it was part of the ‘national duty’ to rape women wearing such garments because […]

Women who wear ripped jeans deserve to be raped – Egyptian lawyer

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

