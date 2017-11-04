Indefinite Strike Grounds Activities In Oyo Colleges Of Education – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Indefinite Strike Grounds Activities In Oyo Colleges Of Education
Academic activities in all the six state-owned colleges of education in Oyo State have been grounded after workers in the institutions embarked on an indefinite strike. Members of the academic and non-academic staff unions of the colleges had taken to …
