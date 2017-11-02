World Savings Day: 30 schools to benefit from Skye Bank’s financial literacy campaign

By Omodele Adigun

AS part of activities to mark the World Savings Day, the Managing Director/CEO of

Skye Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, has unveiled the bank’s plans to take financial literacy campaign to 30 schools across the country.

Abiru, who made this known while addressing pupils of Seed of Life Schools, Lebanon Ibadan, adopted by Skye Bank, Tuesday stated that ,as part of planned activities to commemorate this year’s World Savings Day, “we will be taking financial literacy campaign to 30 schools across the six geo-political zones in the country.

“As one of the largest retail banks in the country, we believe that one of the best approaches to driving financial inclusion, is by engaging children and youths on the rudiments of savings in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial literacy initiative and encouraging them to start imbibing savings culture at an early age.

Abiru noted that “our commitment to financial inclusion is unwavering and this is why we will continue to be in the vanguard of ensuring that we reach out to both the unbanked and the under-banked in our communities, helping them see the importance of savings and its long-term benefits.

Bolanle Adesanoye, Senior Manager and Head, Sustainability and Consumer Protection, who represented Abiru, emphasized the need to imbibe the saving culture at a young age, adding that “through such exercise, they would secure their future.”

The World Savings Day is an annual event instituted to increase the public’s awareness on the importance of savings for both modern economies and individuals alike around the world. It is a day observed in many countries of the world on October 31 to promote savings culture and restore people’s confidence in banking systems.

It is also aimed at increasing the level of financial literacy while boosting the financial inclusion drive of the CBN in terms of number of people that have banking relationship with financial institutions; and ultimately culminating in a stable and sound financial eco-system that provides positive economic environment.

