World Scholars Cup: NTICA creates arena for inclusive enrichment

By Victoria Ojeme

REPRESENTATIVE of the World Scholars Cup in Nigeria, Mr. Lachin Belul, has said that over 200 students from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Abuja, competed in junior and senior categories in team debates, scholars bowl, collaborative writing, and scholars challenge respectively.

A statement made available to the Press explained that the World Scholars Cup (WSC) is an annual event designed to motivate students of all backgrounds to discover new strengths, practice new skills and to inspire a global community of future scholars and leaders.

According to the statement, “The idea behind the world scholars’ cup is to create an arena for inclusive enrichment where students can explore many subjects, practice many skills and meet other students from other schools. It also focuses on bringing students from different cultures together to discuss issues and ideas relevant to today, the future and wastage of money.

“In 2007, the first edition of the WSC was hosted in the United States of America, and since then, it has recorded tremendous successes in countries like the United States of America, Singapore, Dubai, Taiwan, Thailand, Chile, Ghana, Somalia, Italy, and recently Nigeria. This year’s event was the first in Nigeria, and the participating students were thrilled by the various categories of activities on display.

“Over 200 students from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Abuja, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Kaduna, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Yobe, Key Science Academy Abuja, Nigerian Egyptian International School Abuja, and Glisten Academy Abuja, all competed in junior and senior categories in Team Debates, Scholars Bowl, Collaborative Writing, and Scholars Challenge respectively.”

In his remarks, Daniel Berdichevsky, one of the speakers at the event said: “We wanted to come to Nigeria for a long time, and the choice of the NTIC schools wasn’t a difficult decision because the NTIC schools have participated in the World Scholars Cup competition in Dubai, and their performance was outstanding.”

Some participating students also expressed satisfaction with the event. Miss Aisha Danbatta of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges said the experience was “enriching as well as educating. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive, but with the interactive session we had with our tutors, I knew I had to expand my horizon and conquer new grounds academically.” Miss Danbatta looks forward to “making Nigeria proud at the Global round at Yale University next year.”

At the end of the event, NTIC Abuja ( CoED) came first in the junior category, while in the senior division, NTIC Abuja (Girls) came first and second overall. Also, Funtaj International School came third in the senior division. Other schools that qualified for the Global round scheduled for 2018 at Yale University are Glisten International Academy, Nigerian Egyptian International School, and Key Science Academy. Isabel Hahn, an official of the WSC, said that these schools would represent Nigeria at the Global Round at Yale University.

The post World Scholars Cup: NTICA creates arena for inclusive enrichment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

