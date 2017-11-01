Dodgers and Astros Arrive at a Newly Popular Destination: Game 7 – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Dodgers and Astros Arrive at a Newly Popular Destination: Game 7
New York Times
The World Series has reached Game 7 for the third time in the last four years. Last year, the Chicago Cubs blew a late lead, but prevailed in the 10th inning, winning their first championship since 1908. Credit Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports, via Reuters.
World Series Game 7: Unsung heroes from the last five epics
LAPD out in force before World Series finale to deter unruly fans, respond to trouble
The Latest: 23 million watched Dodgers' Game 6 victory
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!