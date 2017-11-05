Pages Navigation Menu

Wyclef Jean drops the visuals for his tribute to the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti | Watch on BN

Posted on Nov 5, 2017

Off his forthcoming album “Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee“, Haitian music legend Wyclef Jean recent dropped an ode to the late Nigerian music legend, political and human rights activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, or at least that’s what the title of the song “Fela Kuti” suggests. He has now unveiled the visuals for […]

